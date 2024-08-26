All Sections
Russia loses another 1,140 soldiers in one day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 August 2024, 07:40
Russia loses another 1,140 soldiers in one day
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia. It has lost 1,140 soldiers killed and wounded, 47 artillery systems and 17 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 608,820 (+1,140) military personnel;
  • 8,551 (+4) tanks;
  • 16,648 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 17,443 (+47) artillery systems;
  • 1,172 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 937 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 14,134 (+39) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,444 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 23,555 (+80) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,941 (+13) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

