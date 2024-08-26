Russia loses another 1,140 soldiers in one day
Monday, 26 August 2024, 07:40
Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia. It has lost 1,140 soldiers killed and wounded, 47 artillery systems and 17 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 608,820 (+1,140) military personnel;
- 8,551 (+4) tanks;
- 16,648 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 17,443 (+47) artillery systems;
- 1,172 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 937 (+1) air defence systems;
- 367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 14,134 (+39) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,444 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 23,555 (+80) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,941 (+13) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
