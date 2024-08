Russians hit industrial facility in Poltava Oblast, injuring 5 people

Russian forces attacked an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast on the morning of 26 August, injuring five people.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy hit an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast. Five people were injured."

Details: Pronin urged residents not to ignore air-raid warnings and to stay in shelters during Russian attacks.

