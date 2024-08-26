All Sections
Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 26 August 2024, 12:49
Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out
A fire at the Omsk oil refinery. Photo: Screenshot from video circulated on social media

An explosion and a fire have occurred at the Omsk oil refinery in Russia, owned by the Russian oil giant Gazprom Neft.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax, citing the refinery's press service

Details: The plant itself reported that the fire was "under control".

"The plant's automatic safety system detected a fire outbreak in the process equipment. The triggered the automated fire extinguishing system and the fire service are responding to quickly contain the fire," the plant stated, adding that operations were continuing as usual.

Meanwhile, photos and videos of the refinery fire are being shared online. Some Telegram channels have reported that the blaze was preceded by a loud explosion.

Gazprom Neft's Omsk refinery provides petroleum products to the domestic Russian market and also supplies Kazakhstan. It has a production capacity of 21.6 million tonnes of crude oil and 1.2 million tonnes of stable gas condensate annually. With a refining depth of 100% and a light oil product yield of over 80%, it is one of the largest refineries in Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiaoil
