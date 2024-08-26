All Sections
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 26 August 2024, 16:57
Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration. Photo: Facebook

The Russian attack on the morning of 26 August did not cause critical damage to the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Kravchenko confirmed that the Kyiv HPP did not sustain any significant damage and added that the road over the dam would be reopened to traffic by 17:00.

He added that all power engineers are now working to restore the power supply.

"They will analyse the aftermath [of the attack], how quickly everything can be repaired, and we will gradually reconnect all subscribers [to the power supply]," Kravchenko concluded.

Background:

  • Russian forces launched missiles and drones on the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) during the 26 August attack on Ukraine.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russian attack on Ukraine had caused a lot of damage to the energy sector but that repairs were underway.
  • Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy transmission system operator, has ordered the introduction of rolling blackouts.
  • Power outages have been reported in some parts of Kyiv, with the city authorities saying this is due to the overall situation in the national power grid.
  • Kyiv is setting up invincibility centres across the city in response to the complicated situation in the power grid. [an invincibility centre is a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]
  • The Russian missile attack affected Ukraine's energy sector, which already took severe damage due to previous large-scale combined attacks, and the situation is challenging.

