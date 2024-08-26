Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

The Russian attack on the morning of 26 August did not cause critical damage to the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Kravchenko confirmed that the Kyiv HPP did not sustain any significant damage and added that the road over the dam would be reopened to traffic by 17:00.

He added that all power engineers are now working to restore the power supply.

"They will analyse the aftermath [of the attack], how quickly everything can be repaired, and we will gradually reconnect all subscribers [to the power supply]," Kravchenko concluded.

Background:

Russian forces launched missiles and drones on the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) during the 26 August attack on Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russian attack on Ukraine had caused a lot of damage to the energy sector but that repairs were underway.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy transmission system operator, has ordered the introduction of rolling blackouts.

Power outages have been reported in some parts of Kyiv, with the city authorities saying this is due to the overall situation in the national power grid.

Kyiv is setting up invincibility centres across the city in response to the complicated situation in the power grid. [an invincibility centre is a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

The Russian missile attack affected Ukraine's energy sector, which already took severe damage due to previous large-scale combined attacks, and the situation is challenging.

