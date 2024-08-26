All Sections
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 26 August 2024, 17:26
A Ukrainian rocket artillery piece. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 103 times across the war zone since the beginning of the day, with the largest number of combat engagements being observed on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 16:00 on 26 August

Quote: "The number of combat engagements has increased to 103 as of now. The situation is the hottest on the Pokrovsk front. The [Ukrainian] defence forces are taking the necessary measures to prevent the invaders from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory."

Details: Describing the tense situation on the Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's General Staff noted that the Russians have mounted 38 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions. A significant number of Russian assaults have also been spotted on the Kurakhove and Toretsk fronts.

The General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces are continuing operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have conducted 26 strikes on Kursk Oblast, launching 44 guided aerial bombs.

