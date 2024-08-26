Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that the detention of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov in Paris has no political basis.

Source: Macron on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: In his first official statement on Durov's detention, Macron stated that the Telegram founder was detained "as part of an ongoing judicial investigation".

"It is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to rule on the matter," he added.

The French president stressed that France supports freedom of expression, but in a state governed by the rule of law, social media freedoms "are upheld within a legal framework, both on social media and in real life, to protect citizens and respect their fundamental rights".

"It is up to the judiciary, in full independence, to enforce the law," Macron added.

Background:

French media reported that Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram app, had been detained in France on the evening of Saturday, 24 August.

French investigators believe that Telegram's lack of moderation, refusal to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and the tools offered by the messenger – such as one-time numbers and cryptocurrencies – implicate Durov as an accomplice in drug trafficking, paedophilia, and fraud.

Earlier, some EU member states called for Telegram to be regulated.

