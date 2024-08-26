UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will

UK Ambassador Martin Harris believes that Russia's tactic of destroying Ukraine's civilian infrastructure will not succeed against the "iron will of the Ukrainian people".

Source: Harris on X (Twitter) on Monday afternoon, as reported by European Pravda

Harris noted that on 26 August, Russia had carried out cowardly airstrikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure all day long.

Advertisement:

All day Russia has launched its cowardly air strikes on civilian infrastructure. But they will not succeed against the iron will of the Ukrainian people. My thoughts are with those killed and injured in today’s attacks. The perpetrators must be defeated and brought to justice. — Martin Harris (@MartinHarrisOBE) August 26, 2024

Quote: "But they will not succeed against the iron will of the Ukrainian people. My thoughts are with those killed and injured in today’s attacks. The perpetrators must be defeated and brought to justice."

Advertisement:

Background:

On the night and morning of 26 August, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure with over 100 missiles and approximately 100 Shahed-type UAVs.

Commenting on Russia's massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities, Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said it only strengthened his motivation to continue supporting Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Poland reported a violation of its airspace during Russia's missile and drone attack against Ukraine on the morning of 26 August.

Support UP or become our patron!