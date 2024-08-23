All Sections
UK intelligence describes what is happening in Wagner Group year after Prigozhin's death

Iryna Kutielieva, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 23 August 2024, 13:06
Wagner Group sign. Stock photo: Getty Images

UK intelligence has analysed the situation with the Wagner Group and its leaders a year after the death of its owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence on Twitter (X) on 23 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence noted that after the deaths of Prigozhin and Wagner's founder Dmitry Utkin, the Wagner Group has become increasingly fragmented, and many of the survivors have left it.

In particular, one of its leaders, Andrei Troshev, joined the Russian Ministry of Defence, probably the private military company Redut, which is engaged in the formation of volunteer corps units to participate in the fighting in Ukraine.

Alexander Kuznetsov, the former commander of the first Wagner assault unit, is now a member of the Chechen volunteer special forces unit Akhmat.

And the commander of the third Wagner assault unit, Boris Nizhevenok, headed the Vostok-V volunteer unit in May 2024.

Following these and other former Wagner leaders, many Wagner veterans left the group.

Quote: "In comparison to its peak personnel count of around 50,000 in 2023, Wagner now highly likely maintains around 5,000 total personnel across its residual deployments in Belarus and Africa."  

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

UK
