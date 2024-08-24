UK intelligence says Russia is still calling for destruction of Ukraine, despite claiming it is willing to negotiate

UK Defence Intelligence has noted that although top Russian officials claim they are willing to negotiate, Russia has not abandoned its original goals regarding Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 24 August on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK Defence Ministry cites Dmitry Rogozin, a former Russian deputy prime minister and "senator" for the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, who recently boasted of having destroyed Ukrainian books, called for all ‘'Ukrainian-ness to be burnt out at the root", and said that any truce with Ukraine would mean "certain death for our children".

Quote from UK Defence Intelligence: "These comments are the latest in a long line of Ukrainophobic sentiments by senior Russian officials that undermine and threaten Ukrainian identity and culture. There are likely many individuals within the Russian state who retain maximalist objectives for the war, including the destruction of Ukrainian culture, identity and statehood. This is despite the alleged Russian willingness to negotiate, as repeated by presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on 1 July 2024."

The review also recalled Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's statement in 2017 that "not many countries have sovereignty".

Background:

John Healey, UK Secretary of State for Defence, published an op-ed on Ukraine's Independence Day stating that the Kursk operation proved that Ukraine's victory in the war is realistic.

