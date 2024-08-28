Body of fourth person found under rubble of Kryvyi Rih hotel after Russian strike
Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 06:55
Ukrainian rescue workers have recovered the body of another person at the hotel in the city of Kryvyi Rih struck by the Russians.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: This brings the total number of casualties from the missile strike on the hotel in Kryvyi Rih on the night of 26-27 August to four killed and five injured.
The search and rescue operation has been completed.
Background:
- Earlier it was reported that the Russians had attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile, killing and injuring people.
- As of the morning of 27 August, two people had been reported killed, five injured and two were missing following the attack.
- Later, the death toll rose to three people.
