Body of fourth person found under rubble of Kryvyi Rih hotel after Russian strike

Rubble clearance at the Kryvyi Rih hotel struck by the Russians. Photo: SES in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukrainian rescue workers have recovered the body of another person at the hotel in the city of Kryvyi Rih struck by the Russians.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: This brings the total number of casualties from the missile strike on the hotel in Kryvyi Rih on the night of 26-27 August to four killed and five injured.

The search and rescue operation has been completed.

Background:

Earlier it was reported that the Russians had attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile, killing and injuring people.

As of the morning of 27 August, two people had been reported killed, five injured and two were missing following the attack.

Later, the death toll rose to three people.

