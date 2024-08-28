All Sections
Body of fourth person found under rubble of Kryvyi Rih hotel after Russian strike

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 28 August 2024, 06:55
Rubble clearance at the Kryvyi Rih hotel struck by the Russians. Photo: SES in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukrainian rescue workers have recovered the body of another person at the hotel in the city of Kryvyi Rih struck by the Russians.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: This brings the total number of casualties from the missile strike on the hotel in Kryvyi Rih on the night of 26-27 August to four killed and five injured.

The search and rescue operation has been completed.

Background:

