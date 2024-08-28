All Sections
Russians attack Izium with Tornado MLRS, injuring 12 civilians

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 28 August 2024, 08:43
Russians attack Izium with Tornado MLRS, injuring 12 civilians
Aftermath of a Russian attack. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops bombarded the town of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, with a Tornado MLRS on the evening of 27 August, injuring 12 residents.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers attacked the town of Izium at around 22:00. According to early reports, they used a long-range Tornado MLRS."

Details: Syniehubov said that houses and a bakery had been damaged.

Moreover, 12 people were injured. One person was taken to hospital, seven people, including four children (aged 3, 5, 8 and 16) suffered an acute stress reaction, two people were slightly injured, and two more people, including a 13-year-old teen, suffered cuts to their limbs.

Law enforcers are recording the aftermath of Russian war crimes.

Background: Earlier, on 27 August, the Russians attacked the town of Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 71-year-old man and injuring eight more people. Among them were a 15-year-old boy and his pregnant sister.

