Russians attack on 11 fronts: 184 combat clashes occurred in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 28 August 2024, 08:37
Russians attack on 11 fronts: 184 combat clashes occurred in Ukraine
A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have attacked 11 fronts over the past day, focusing their assault actions on the Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts. They have also been active on the Kupiansk, Toretsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 28 August

Details: On the Kharkiv front, nine combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Hlyboke, Starytsia, Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

On the Kupiansk front, 25 battles took place. Ukraine's defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka and Stelmakhivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Terny 16 times.

On the Siversk front, the Russians conducted four assaults near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, 17 combat clashes occurred. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault actions near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Andriivka, Klishchiivka and Ivanivske.

On the Toretsk front, 23 battles took place, particularly near the settlements of Nelipivka, Toretsk and New-York.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 55 Russian assault attempts near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka, Hrodivka, Myronivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of attacks was near the city of Novohrodivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian forces stopped 22 Russian attacks near the settlements of Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Mykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Staromykhailivka and Kostiantynivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians tried to advance toward the settlements of Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Rozdolne seven times, but were unsuccessful.

On the Orikhiv front, four combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks.

On the Huliaipole front, the operational situation has not changed significantly. On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence and conducting mortar and artillery attacks on settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, depleting Russian forces along the entire line of contact.

