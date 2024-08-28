Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, bomber and 27 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 08:02
Russia has lost 1,090 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, increasing the total number to 611,190 soldiers.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 611,190 (+1,090) military personnel;
- 8,568 (+5) tanks;
- 16,681 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
- 17,522 (+27) artillery systems;
- 1,174 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 938 (+1) air defence systems;
- 368 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 14,348 (+94) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,553 (+6) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 23,654 (+41) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,950 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
