Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, bomber and 27 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Russia has lost 1,090 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, increasing the total number to 611,190 soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 611,190 (+1,090) military personnel;

8,568 (+5) tanks;

16,681 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;

17,522 (+27) artillery systems;

1,174 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

938 (+1) air defence systems;

368 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

14,348 (+94) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,553 (+6) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

23,654 (+41) vehicles and tankers;

2,950 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!