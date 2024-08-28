Russian aerial bomb kills two people and their parents in Donetsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the village of Izmailivka in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

An entire family was killed in a Russian attack targeting Donetsk Oblast on 28 August.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

Details: The investigation has found that the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Izmailivka in the Pokrovsk district on 28 August.

The munition landed in a residential area, hitting a house.

An entire family died under the rubble of their home – parents aged 45 and 53, along with their 17-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter. Emergency workers recovered their bodies from under the rubble.

Early reports indicate that the Russians struck the village with a guided aerial bomb.

