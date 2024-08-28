Russian aerial bomb kills two people and their parents in Donetsk Oblast
Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 10:30
An entire family was killed in a Russian attack targeting Donetsk Oblast on 28 August.
Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office
Details: The investigation has found that the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Izmailivka in the Pokrovsk district on 28 August.
The munition landed in a residential area, hitting a house.
An entire family died under the rubble of their home – parents aged 45 and 53, along with their 17-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter. Emergency workers recovered their bodies from under the rubble.
Early reports indicate that the Russians struck the village with a guided aerial bomb.
