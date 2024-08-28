All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian aerial bomb kills two people and their parents in Donetsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoWednesday, 28 August 2024, 10:30
Russian aerial bomb kills two people and their parents in Donetsk Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the village of Izmailivka in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

An entire family was killed in a Russian attack targeting Donetsk Oblast on 28 August.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

Details: The investigation has found that the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Izmailivka in the Pokrovsk district on 28 August.

Advertisement:

The munition landed in a residential area, hitting a house.

An entire family died under the rubble of their home – parents aged 45 and 53, along with their 17-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter. Emergency workers recovered their bodies from under the rubble.

Early reports indicate that the Russians struck the village with a guided aerial bomb.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastattack
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians try to encircle Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
Zone of mandatory evacuation of families with children expanded in Donetsk Oblast
Russians step up efforts on Kupiansk and Lyman fronts – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: