All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

No threat of Kyiv dam breach or flooding, says Ukraine's hydropower generating company

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 28 August 2024, 15:32
No threat of Kyiv dam breach or flooding, says Ukraine's hydropower generating company
Stock Photo: Getty Images

There is no threat of a dam breach for the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), and there will be no flooding of adjacent areas.

Source: Ihor Syrota, CEO of Ukrhydroenergo, a Ukrainian state-owned hydropower generating company, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, we are dealing with the rubble clearing after the missile attack. We cannot yet assess all the technical consequences, what we have lost, and the required restoration time. However, there is no threat of a dam breach for the Kyiv HPP, and there can be no flooding," Syrota noted.

Advertisement:

At the same time, no employees were harmed during the attack on the station. 

Reportedly, Ukrhydroenergo has lost over 40% of its generation capacity. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company's stations have been hit around 130 times. 

Currently, the Kakhovka HPP has been lost, and the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) is not operational. Other hydroelectric and pumped-storage stations of the company are currently in the process of being restored.

Advertisement:

Background: The Russian attack on the morning of 26 August did not cause critical damage to the Kyiv HPP.

Support UP or become our patron!

powerUkraine
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
power
Severe electricity restrictions in Ukraine may last 1-2 weeks
Moscow may face electricity deficit due to sanctions
Ukraine may return to power outages due to weather next week
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: