No threat of Kyiv dam breach or flooding, says Ukraine's hydropower generating company

There is no threat of a dam breach for the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), and there will be no flooding of adjacent areas.

Source: Ihor Syrota, CEO of Ukrhydroenergo, a Ukrainian state-owned hydropower generating company, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, we are dealing with the rubble clearing after the missile attack. We cannot yet assess all the technical consequences, what we have lost, and the required restoration time. However, there is no threat of a dam breach for the Kyiv HPP, and there can be no flooding," Syrota noted.

At the same time, no employees were harmed during the attack on the station.

Reportedly, Ukrhydroenergo has lost over 40% of its generation capacity. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company's stations have been hit around 130 times.

Currently, the Kakhovka HPP has been lost, and the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) is not operational. Other hydroelectric and pumped-storage stations of the company are currently in the process of being restored.

Background: The Russian attack on the morning of 26 August did not cause critical damage to the Kyiv HPP.

