Bank branches to close in Pokrovsk on Monday

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 28 August 2024, 16:34
Bank branches to close in Pokrovsk on Monday
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Bank branches in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, will close beginning Monday 2 August.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Banks will continue to operate in Pokrovsk until the end of the week, but only ATMs will be available beginning Monday," he said.

According to him, there are still 38,000 people and about 1,900 children in the city.

"All of them should evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine," Filashkin believes.

Background: 

  • Earlier, Filashkin ordered to tighten the curfew in Pokrovsk hromada and in the city of Pokrovsk itself (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).
  • On 19 August, Serhii Dobriak, Head of Pokrovsk City Military Administration, noted that considering the pace of the Russian army's advance, the residents of Pokrovsk have one to two weeks to evacuate

