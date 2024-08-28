All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO sceptical about Poland downing Russian air targets over Ukraine – Polish Defence Ministry

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 28 August 2024, 13:16
NATO sceptical about Poland downing Russian air targets over Ukraine – Polish Defence Ministry
Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysz’s. Photo: Getty Images

Polish officials have said that the decision to allow Russian missiles and combat drones to be shot down in Ukrainian airspace using Polish air defence systems has been met with scepticism among NATO countries.

Source: Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz in a comment to Polish press agency PAP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kosiniak-Kamysz’s statement was made in response to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words about negotiations with Warsaw on the possibility of shooting down missiles at least over the western part of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

But, as Zelenskyy stressed, the Polish side does not want to be "left alone" with this decision.

Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed that there is "great scepticism" on this issue among NATO countries and stressed that "no country will make such decisions alone".

"I don't see any supporters in NATO for this decision," he said.

Advertisement:

In addition, Kosiniak-Kamysz added that he was not surprised that Zelenskyy stressed the importance of such a decision, as this is his role.

However, Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that the role of the Polish Ministry of Defence is "to make decisions in the interests of the Polish state".

Background:

  • On 27 August, Zelenskyy said that he wanted Warsaw's help in shooting down missiles over Ukraine’s west, at least the ones heading toward Poland.
  • In July, Zelenskyy said that the security agreement with Poland included a provision to develop a mechanism to shoot down Russian missiles and drones fired in the direction of Poland in Ukrainian airspace.
  • Zelenskyy also expressed confusion as to why Western NATO allies shot down Iranian missiles and drones flying towards Israel, while they were afraid to do the same in Ukraine, fearing the Alliance's involvement in a war with Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

PolandUkraineRussiawar
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
Poland
Ukraine's foreign minister heads to Poland and Brussels
Poland can pass Ukraine MiG fighter jets when Warsaw receives modern jets to replace them with
Two Wagnerites to be tried in Krakow on espionage charges
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: