VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 19 August 2024, 10:46
Russians approaching Pokrovsk: residents have 2 weeks to evacuate at most
The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

The pace of evacuation from Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians are approaching, has increased – 500 to 600 people leave the city daily.

Source: Serhii Dobriak, Head of Pokrovsk City Military Administration, in an interview with Radio Liberty

Details: Considering the pace of the Russian army's advance, the residents of Pokrovsk have one to two weeks to evacuate, say the local authorities, who are urging people to leave now while it is still possible to do so in a controlled manner. Currently, all services and agencies in Pokrovsk are operating. However, Dobriak predicts that their work will soon have to be halted.

Quote: "As of today, everything in Pokrovsk is still functioning, and all services are fully operational. This includes water, electricity, gas, public transport, shops, markets, banks, the court, the State Migration Service and the Administrative Services Centre. Everything is still working for now. But we understand that within a week, these operations will gradually be winding down."

Details: The head of Pokrovsk City Military Administration predicts that forced evacuation of children will be implemented in the city as early as this week. 

"Before the full-scale war, we had 13,700 children. Now, 4,788 children remain in the community, meaning about a third are still here... I believe that this week we will reach the point where we will also have mandatory evacuation of children," said Dobriak.

He said about 60 per cent of residents are leaving Pokrovsk on their own, using their own transport: "Yesterday, 490 people left. Of those, only 135 took the train. The rest left by their own vehicles, with their belongings and trailers. We can easily evacuate at least 1,000 people. We have the resources for this. They just need to leave."

Background: The Pokrovsk front remains one of the hottest areas on the front. Over the past month, it has seen the highest number of combat clashes.

