Russian guided bomb hits centre of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring civilians and police officers

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 28 August 2024, 19:00
Russian guided bomb hits centre of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring civilians and police officers
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces have struck the central part of the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with a precision-guided aerial bomb.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The invaders struck the central part of Kupiansk with a guided aerial bomb. Three civilians are known to have been injured so far. Medical workers are providing all necessary assistance.

The premises of the city administration have been damaged."

Details: Syniehubov later said that the number of those who were injured in Kupiansk increased to eight people. The prosecutor's office reported 11 people who got injured in the attack.

"On 28 August, at approximately 16:00, the Russian Federation's armed forces launched an airstrike on Kupiansk. Eleven people were injured, including two police officers.

Damaged civilian infrastructure includes hotels, houses, outbuildings, cars, shops and administrative buildings," said the prosecutor's office.

