Zelenskyy on Kursk operation: We continue to expand territory under our control

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 28 August 2024, 20:16
Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

Ukraine's defence forces continue to take control of certain territories of the Russian Federation, replenishing the exchange pool with captured POWs.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 28 August 

Quote: "We continue to expand the territory under our control in certain areas near the border of Ukraine. Today, as every day, our exchange pool has also been replenished. Thank you, warriors! This is something that will help bring home many of our people from Russian captivity.

We must also understand now that all the pressure that we have transferred to Russia means that they cannot put even more pressure on our Donetsk Oblast."

Details: Zelenskyy also stated that, as usual, he had listened to the report of Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine's Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief.

He stated that the situation is extremely difficult in Donetsk Oblast, where the majority of Russian efforts and forces are concentrated (specifically on the Pokrovsk front).

"And the resilience of each of our units and our ability to destroy the occupier are very important now. I want to thank every soldier and every commander who is holding their positions," the president added.

