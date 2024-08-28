All Sections
Zelenskyy: Children should go to school in person wherever possible

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 28 August 2024, 21:40
Zelenskyy: Children should go to school in person wherever possible
Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has held a meeting with government officials to discuss preparations for the new school year and stressed the importance of in-person learning.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address 

Quote: "Today I also held a long meeting with government officials on preparations for the new school year. The priority is obvious. Wherever possible, children should go to school offline this year. The government, regional authorities and communities must ensure all the conditions for this."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that this is a strategic priority, maintaining normality in Ukraine and preserving opportunities for children to receive a proper education.

He noted that all government officials have clear tasks to achieve.

"The maximum number of schools should be opened, and the decisions that need to be taken for this are clear to the government," Zelenskyy said.

