Explosions occurred in Kyiv during a Russian Shahed UAV attack on the night of 28-29 August.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda reporter; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: At the same time, the Ukrainian military reported that an attack UAV was flying in the direction of Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Background: A large-scale Russian Shahed UAV attack continues, with air-raid warnings being issued in most of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!