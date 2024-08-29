All Sections
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and 27 artillery systems in one day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 29 August 2024, 08:16
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to inflict losses on Russia as it has lost 1,200 soldiers killed and wounded, 18 armoured combat vehicles and 27 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 612,390 (+1,200) military personnel;
  • 8,571 (+3) tanks;
  • 16,699 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 17,549 (+27) artillery systems;
  • 1,174 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 939 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 14,369 (+21) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,556 (+3) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 23,706 (+52) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,965 (+15) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

