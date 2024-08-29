All Sections
Kursk operation is part of Ukraine's self-defence – Latvian foreign minister

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 29 August 2024, 12:39
Stock photo: Getty Images

Latvia emphasises that Ukraine's self-defence, as outlined by the UN, includes Kyiv's right to strike military targets in Russia, and therefore, the Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast is part of its self-defence.

Source: Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže before an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Braže stressed that Article 51 of the UN Charter gives Ukraine the right to strike military targets in Russia.

She noted that, unlike the Russians, the Ukrainians are trying to act in such a way as to avoid civilian casualties in Russia.

"So, this counteroffensive [in Kursk Oblast – ed.], in our view, is also covered by the right to self-defence," the Latvian foreign minister stressed.

In response to a question about EU training missions for the Ukrainian military, the Latvian foreign minister stated that the EU has been and continues to conduct training missions for Ukrainian forces. She added that there are currently no discussions within the EU about initiating new training missions for Ukraine.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Washington Post reported that amid the operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine has intensified its request to the Biden administration for authorisation to use ATACMS long-range missiles to target airfields within Russia.
  • The Pentagon stated that Ukraine's advance in Kursk Oblast is consistent with US policy, though it added that it does not support long-range strikes on Russian soil.

Latviawar
