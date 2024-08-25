Latvia and Ukraine sign memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity

Latvia and Ukraine have signed a memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity, which will create a legal framework for cooperation and ensure the use of technical and human resources in this area.

Source: Baltic states news website Delfi, citing Latvia's Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The memorandum of understanding will facilitate the exchange of intelligence between Latvia and Ukraine on various cyber threats and establish bilateral communication channels to improve cyber incident reporting and exchange of experience and best practices.

In addition, the memorandum of understanding provides for cooperation in education, research, development, and innovation, the organisation of joint public events, and other actions by mutual agreement.

The memorandum was signed in Kyiv by Andris Sprūds, Latvia's Defence Minister, and Yurii Myronenko, Head of Ukraine's State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection.

Sprūds stressed the importance of cybersecurity cooperation between Latvia and Ukraine, noting that insights from Ukraine’s wartime experience will enable Latvia to develop more effective strategies for enhancing resilience and preparedness in both peacetime and crisis scenarios.

Background:

It was reported that in 2025, as in the current year, Latvia will allocate €20 million for an international drone coalition designed to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities.

In addition, prior to his visit to Kyiv, Sprūds stated that Latvia had prepared the largest batch of drones from local manufacturers to be sent to Ukraine.

