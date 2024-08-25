All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Latvia and Ukraine sign memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoSunday, 25 August 2024, 12:40
Latvia and Ukraine sign memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Latvia and Ukraine have signed a memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity, which will create a legal framework for cooperation and ensure the use of technical and human resources in this area.

Source: Baltic states news website Delfi, citing Latvia's Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The memorandum of understanding will facilitate the exchange of intelligence between Latvia and Ukraine on various cyber threats and establish bilateral communication channels to improve cyber incident reporting and exchange of experience and best practices.

Advertisement:

In addition, the memorandum of understanding provides for cooperation in education, research, development, and innovation, the organisation of joint public events, and other actions by mutual agreement.

The memorandum was signed in Kyiv by Andris Sprūds, Latvia's Defence Minister, and Yurii Myronenko, Head of Ukraine's State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection.

Sprūds stressed the importance of cybersecurity cooperation between Latvia and Ukraine, noting that insights from Ukraine’s wartime experience will enable Latvia to develop more effective strategies for enhancing resilience and preparedness in both peacetime and crisis scenarios.

Advertisement:

Background

  • It was reported that in 2025, as in the current year, Latvia will allocate €20 million for an international drone coalition designed to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities.
  • In addition, prior to his visit to Kyiv, Sprūds stated that Latvia had prepared the largest batch of drones from local manufacturers to be sent to Ukraine.

 Support UP or become our patron!

LatviaUkrainecyber security
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Latvia
Latvia to allocate 20 million euros to "drone coalition" in 2025
Ukraine's Defence Minister and his Latvian counterpart discuss Drone Coalition strengthening
Latvia prepares to send largest batch of drones to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: