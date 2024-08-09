All Sections
US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Iryna Balachuk, Ivanna KostinaFriday, 9 August 2024, 10:16
Sabrina Singh, deputy spokesperson for the Pentagon. Photo: defense.gov

The Pentagon has expressed no concern regarding the advance of Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk Oblast, the Pentagon's press service reports.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sabrina Singh, Deputy Spokesperson for the Pentagon

Details: "No, because at the end of the day, Ukraine is fighting for its sovereign territory that its neighbour invaded. So, if we want to de-escalate tensions, as we've said from the beginning, the best way to do that is Putin can make that decision today to withdraw troops from Ukraine," Singh stated, when asked about the potential escalation of tensions due to Ukrainian forces entering Kursk Oblast

The Pentagon spokesperson stressed that Ukraine is doing everything possible to continue liberating its sovereign territory, and the events in Kursk Oblast fit into this scenario.

"We're going to continue to support Ukraine with the capabilities and the systems that they need. We don't feel like this is escalatory in any way. Ukraine is doing what it needs to do to be successful on the battlefield," Singh said.

The spokesperson emphasised that Ukraine's advance in Kursk Oblast aligns with US policy, though she noted that the US remains opposed to long-range strikes on Russian territory.

Background:

  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin called the situation in Kursk Oblast a "provocation". The US Department of State has pointed out the irony of Putin's statement.
  • Ukraine has not yet officially commented on the events in Kursk Oblast. However, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted a photo "at the starting point", and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address that he had received three "productive" reports from Syrskyi which are "exactly what our country needs now".
  • Zelenskyy noted that "achieving goals at war was not Ukraine’s choice" – Russia brought the war and "should feel what it has done".
  • Peter Stano, the European Commission’s spokesperson on foreign policy issues, said that Ukraine has the right to defend itself and can strike Russian territory.

