Czech Foreign minister says deliveries under Czech ammunition initiative on track

Ivanna Kostina, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 29 August 2024, 19:38
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský. Stock photo: Getty Images

All deliveries under the Czech ammunition initiative are taking place in accordance with contracts, which has been highly appreciated by Kyiv.

Source: Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said this at a meeting in Brussels on 29 August, European Pravda reports, citing Ceske Noviny

Details: Prague has already announced that Ukraine will receive 100,000 rounds of ammunition in July and August as part of the Czech ammunition initiative. By the end of the year, a total of 500,000 rounds of large-calibre ammunition may be delivered to Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine was the first topic discussed by the foreign ministers of the European Union at today's informal meeting.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, mentioned the delay in the delivery of military aid.

Quote: "The promise of ammunition is being fulfilled, but it is more about efforts to provide air defence. The situation is complicated because there are few air defence systems, and everyone is protecting them because they need to be able to defend their own airspace,’ Lipavský said.

At the meeting, Czechia again called for support for its proposal to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats in the Schengen area. "There is a group of countries that support us. Romania, Poland, Denmark, the Netherlands and the three Baltic states. But I need to expand this group and talk to those who are not," Lipavský said.

Czechia has been insisting for nine months that the European Union restrict the movement of Russian diplomats in the Schengen area. The proposal provides that Russian diplomats would receive visas and residence permits that would allow them to travel only within their host country, not throughout Schengen.

Read also: "We can find 1.5 –2 million shells for Ukraine within a year. I don't understand why there isn't money for this"

"This is a proposal that should help limit Russia's espionage activities in Europe," Lipavský added. Some countries, such as Germany, Hungary or Italy, have problems with this measure, and they are particularly afraid of retaliatory steps from Moscow.

Background:

