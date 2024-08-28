Ukrainian defenders down Russian Su-25 on Kramatorsk front

Ukraine's defence forces have downed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on the Kramatorsk front.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces

Quote: "Our military downed a Russian Su-25 aircraft on the Kramatorsk front that was attempting to attack the positions of our defence forces units."

Details: It was reported that anti-aircraft gunners of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Knights of the First Winter Campaign successfully downed the Su-25 with a precise shot from a MANPADS.

"As of today, Russian assault aviation has one less aircraft. Its wreckage now decorates the Donetsk landscape," the military added.

