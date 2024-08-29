US plant increases production of 155mm ammunition for Ukraine – AP

A US plant that produces ammunition for Ukraine has increased production by 50%, and plans to commission additional capacity in the near future.

Details: The plant, which is located in Scranton, Pennsylvania, cuts and forges 907kg steel bars for 155mm howitzer shells. They are then shipped to Iowa, where they are fitted with explosives, after which many of the munitions are shipped to Ukraine.

Officials interviewed said that this plant, along with two others in neighbouring Wilkes-Barre, recently increased production from 24,000 munitions to 36,000 munitions per month.

At the same time, the plant’s management said that three new production lines are under development, which will allow the company to produce even more shells that are crucial for Ukrainian troops.

Quote from Richard Hansen, the US Army commander’s representative at the plant: "Right now we’re concentrating on 155[mm shells]. That’s pretty much all we’re concentrating on. We’re working really hard to ensure that we achieve the goal that the Pentagon has established."

More details: The US government stressed that the United States had sent more than three million 155mm artillery shells to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022.

On 29 July, the US allocated another military aid package for Ukraine, which was worth US$200 million.

The previous military aid package, worth US$225 million, was announced on 11 July and included one Patriot air defence system.

Recently, the Pentagon discovered errors in accounting calculations, which allowed it to find an additional US$2 billion to help Ukraine.

