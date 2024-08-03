Russia attacks with 4 missiles and 29 UAVs: Ukraine's air defence manage to down 24 drones

Ukraine’s air defence downed 24 of 29 Russian drones launched on the night of 2-3 August.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched two S-300 missiles from the occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast and two Kh-31P missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea.

The Russians also launched 29 Shahed attack UAVs from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as Russia’s cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

The air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defence forces and anti-aircraft missile units, as well as electronic warfare units of the Air Force.

Quote: "As a result of the combat efforts, 24 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs were downed within Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr oblasts."

