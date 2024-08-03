All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks with 4 missiles and 29 UAVs: Ukraine's air defence manage to down 24 drones

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 3 August 2024, 07:20
Russia attacks with 4 missiles and 29 UAVs: Ukraine's air defence manage to down 24 drones
An air defence system. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s air defence downed 24 of 29 Russian drones launched on the night of 2-3 August.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched two S-300 missiles from the occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast and two Kh-31P missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea. 

Advertisement:

The Russians also launched 29 Shahed attack UAVs from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as Russia’s cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

The air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defence forces and anti-aircraft missile units, as well as electronic warfare units of the Air Force.

Quote: "As a result of the combat efforts, 24 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs were downed within Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr oblasts."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiawardronesmissile strike
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
Russia
Russian authorities report fire at oil depot in Belgorod Oblast
Explosions hit fuel depots and storage tanks in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight – videos
Trump calls prisoner swap between Russia and the West "a win for Putin"
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: