Russian strike on company building in Sumy: injured woman dies in hospital, another body found under rubble

An injured woman has succumbed to her injuries sustained during a Russian airstrike on Sumy on 30 August. The body of another woman has been found under the rubble.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The investigation shows that on 30 August 2024, at about 01:30, using methods of warfare prohibited under international law, the Russian forces launched an airstrike on a company building in the city of Sumy.

At first, it was reported that 9 people had been injured. Later it became known that a 48-year-old woman had died in hospital.

Operations to deal with the aftermath of the fire are reportedly underway.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the aftermath of the attacks.

Update: It became known after noon that the body of a 37-year-old woman had been found under the rubble. Therefore, the death toll increased to two people.

