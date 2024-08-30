Russian strike and fire raise pollution levels in Sumy air

Air pollution has been detected in Sumy following a fire at a facility hit by the Russians on 30 August.

Source: Sumy Oblast State Administration on Facebook

Quote: "The aftermath of the enemy attack is still being addressed. Black smoke continues to be observed in the sky over Sumy.

Advertisement:

To monitor air quality, specialists from the Sumy Laboratory Centre for Control and Disease Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine are collecting air samples at three locations to test for chemical contaminants.

Early results show a slight increase in the concentrations of sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide."

Details: Until the fire is fully extinguished and research results are obtained, residents of Sumy are advised to: keep windows closed and limit time outdoors, especially for those prone to allergies; minimise outdoor activities for children; and thoroughly clean items and food that have been exposed to smoke.

Advertisement:

Background: The Russians, employing methods prohibited by international law, carried out an airstrike on a facility in Sumy at around 01:30 on 30 August. By noon, it was reported that two people had been killed and eight injured as a result of the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!