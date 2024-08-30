Russian attack on company building in Sumy: nine people injured

A total of nine people were injured in a Russian attack on a company building in Sumy on the night of 29-30 August. Firefighters are currently extinguishing the fire.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Quote from the Prosecutor's Office: "The enemy launched an airstrike on a company [building] in Sumy on 30 August at around 01:30 using methods of warfare prohibited by international law. According to early reports, nine people were wounded in the attack. The firefighting operations are currently underway."

Details: It is reported that a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into this incident under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Prosecutors and other law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the attack.

Background:

Earlier, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians conducted an air attack on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sumy on the night of 29-30 August, which resulted in a fire. The authorities also noted that there were casualties

