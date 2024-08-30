Russians strike Sumy infrastructure: fire erupts, city covered in smoke, people injured
Friday, 30 August 2024, 04:48
The Russians launched an airstrike on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sumy on the night of 29-30 August, which resulted in a fire. Casualties have been reported.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: The local authorities reported that the fire has caused smoke in certain neighbourhoods of the city.
Residents are advised to keep windows and doors tightly closed and, if possible, to stay indoors until the aftermath of the attack is fully addressed.
There are casualties as a result of the Russian strike.
Emergency and rescue services are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack.
Further information on this aftermath is being established.
