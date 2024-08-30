All Sections
Ukrainian Air Assault Forces repel another large-scale Russian attack on Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 30 August 2024, 12:38
Ukrainian paratroopers repelled another large-scale Russian attack on the Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast on 29 August, destroying 13 pieces of Russian military equipment and killing Russian personnel.

Source: communications department of the 46th Airmobile Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The number 13 has once again become unlucky for the occupiers on the Kurakhove front.  

Not a day goes by without the Russians attempting to assault the positions of our brigade. Yesterday, our troops repelled another large-scale attack. 17 pieces of different Russian military equipment tried to break through the defences of the 46th Airmobile Brigade. Only four of them, the smartest ones, managed to return to their positions."

Details: As for the aftermath, the paratroopers report that 13 pieces of Russian military equipment were destroyed on minefields and by artillery fire, anti-tank missile systems and FPV drones.

As for the losses of Russian personnel, some of the Russian soldiers were killed directly in the armoured vehicles, and those who were hiding in the bushes were chased down and caught by drones, the paratroopers added.

Quote: "What is the conclusion to be drawn from this clear example? The fate of the occupier has always been and will be unfortunate, as nothing will save them from a just punishment."

