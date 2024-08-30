Kremlin is not afraid of Putin's arrest during his visit to Mongolia

Dmitry Peskov, the Russian leader's press secretary, has said that the Kremlin is not concerned about Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's trip to Mongolia, which recognises the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news outlet

Details: When asked whether there had been any negotiations with the Mongolian authorities regarding the arrest warrant for Putin issued by the ICC, Peskov replied: "Of course, all aspects of the visit were carefully prepared."

Advertisement:

He also stressed that the Kremlin has "an excellent dialogue with our [Russia’s – ed.] friends from Mongolia".

Two people familiar with the Kremlin's preparations said Putin had received assurances from Mongolia that he would not be arrested under an International Criminal Court warrant.

"Putin is going to Mongolia under Chinese security guarantees," said Stanislav Belkovsky, a former Kremlin political adviser and now a critic of the Russian government. "Mongolia will not turn against China, even if it does not want to argue with the US."

Advertisement:

Russia intends to build a new gas pipeline, Power of Siberia 2, through Mongolia to China.

Background: Vladimir Putin is scheduled to arrive in Mongolia on 3 September. It will be his first visit to a country that has signed the Rome Statute of the ICC since March 2023, when the court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian ruler.

Putin's visit will take place only six months after the first Mongolian judge began their tenure at the ICC.

Mongolian President Khürelsükh Ukhnaa welcomed the event as proof of Mongolia's "growing reputation and strengthening status in the international arena".

Support UP or become our patron!