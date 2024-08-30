All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin is not afraid of Putin's arrest during his visit to Mongolia

STANISLAV POHORILOV, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 30 August 2024, 15:27
Kremlin is not afraid of Putin's arrest during his visit to Mongolia
Dmitry Peskov. Stock photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, the Russian leader's press secretary, has said that the Kremlin is not concerned about Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's trip to Mongolia, which recognises the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news outlet

Details: When asked whether there had been any negotiations with the Mongolian authorities regarding the arrest warrant for Putin issued by the ICC, Peskov replied: "Of course, all aspects of the visit were carefully prepared."

Advertisement:

He also stressed that the Kremlin has "an excellent dialogue with our [Russia’s – ed.] friends from Mongolia".

Two people familiar with the Kremlin's preparations said Putin had received assurances from Mongolia that he would not be arrested under an International Criminal Court warrant.

"Putin is going to Mongolia under Chinese security guarantees," said Stanislav Belkovsky, a former Kremlin political adviser and now a critic of the Russian government. "Mongolia will not turn against China, even if it does not want to argue with the US."

Advertisement:

Russia intends to build a new gas pipeline, Power of Siberia 2, through Mongolia to China.

Background: Vladimir Putin is scheduled to arrive in Mongolia on 3 September. It will be his first visit to a country that has signed the Rome Statute of the ICC since March 2023, when the court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian ruler.

Putin's visit will take place only six months after the first Mongolian judge began their tenure at the ICC.

Mongolian President Khürelsükh Ukhnaa welcomed the event as proof of Mongolia's "growing reputation and strengthening status in the international arena".

Support UP or become our patron!

PutinMongoliaInternational Criminal Court
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
Putin
Putin confers Russia's highest award upon Lukashenko
UK Defence Intelligence analyses career rise of Putin's niece
Zelenskyy: There's no point in dialogue with Putin at present
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: