Putin confers Russia's highest award upon Lukashenko

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 30 August 2024, 10:42
Putin confers Russia's highest award upon Lukashenko
Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has congratulated the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on his 70th birthday and conferred the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called upon him.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Putin sent Lukashenko a congratulatory telegram.

Vladimir Putin noted that he "values good relations with his Belarusian counterpart and expressed confidence that they will continue to do everything possible to increase cooperation".

The Kremlin website also published the relevant decree.

It is noted that the order was conferred, in particular, "for a great contribution to the effective functioning of the Union State and the development of strategic partnership relations".

Background: Lukashenko's regime supports the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

For reference: 

The Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called is the highest state award in Russia.

Alexander Lukashenko, who has been ruling Belarus for 30 years, turned 70 on 30 August 2024.

