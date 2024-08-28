All Sections
UK Defence Intelligence analyses career rise of Putin's niece

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 28 August 2024, 13:05
Vladimir Putin (R) with Anna Tsivilyova (L) in Moscow on June 1, 2024. Stock photo: Alexander Kazakov via Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the rapid career development of Anna Tsivilyova, the cousin once removed of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 28 August on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry reports that Tsivilyova has been appointed as State Secretary of the Russian Ministry of Defence. At the same time, she has retained her previous position as a deputy minister of defence.

As state secretary, Tsivilyova is above the rank and file of deputy defence ministers (there are seven more) and is responsible for the MoD's relations with the legislature and other government agencies, the intelligence service said.

Before 2023, Tsivilyova had no connection to defence issues: she studied to be a psychiatrist and then made money in a number of companies involved in the supply of medicines.

In 2023, she became the head of the state support fund Defenders of the Fatherland, which organised voluntary donations to support the war of aggression in Ukraine.

Tsivilyova is married to Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev.

Quote: "Tsivilyova's original appointment in June drew muted criticism from the Russian press for the nepotism that tested even Russian tolerance for corrupt practice. There is a realistic possibility that her further elevation is indicative of the increasing insularity of the Russian elite," the review says.

Background:

  • In a previous update, UK Defence Intelligence noted that although top Russian officials claim they are willing to negotiate, Russia has not abandoned its original goals regarding Ukraine.
  • Before that, UK intelligence analysed the situation with the Wagner Group and its leaders a year after the death of its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

