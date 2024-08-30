Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán's team expects US-Russian "reconciliation" and the return of cooperation regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election.

Source: Balázs Orbán, political director and close assistant to the Hungarian prime minister, answering questions of European Pravda during the GLOBSEC conference.

Details: Balázs Orbán stated that even if Kamala Harris wins, Hungary's stance will remain unchanged.

The spokesman also stated that Budapest takes a "realistic approach" when defining policy towards Ukraine, despite criticism from other European allies.

Quote: "We are realistic and believe that this is not our war. I understand that this may shock this audience, but that is how we see this war... This is the position of 80-90% of Hungarians," he said.

Balázs Orbán also stated that regardless of who wins the election in the United States, the next American government will restore cooperation with Russia in order to avoid pushing it towards China.

"I believe that there will be US-Russian agreements, and we’d rather they be with Europe, and not without us," he added.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has repeatedly expressed his support for Donald Trump in the US presidential race.

Background:

Orbán met with Trump in July to discuss peace in Ukraine.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election, the "chance for peace" in Ukraine may improve.

According to media sources, the Trump administration is seriously considering a "deal with the Kremlin", which would entail refusing Ukraine and Georgia's NATO accession and territorial concessions from Ukraine.

