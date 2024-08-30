All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections

Serhiy Sydorenko, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 30 August 2024, 20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán's team expects US-Russian "reconciliation" and the return of cooperation regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election.

Source: Balázs Orbán, political director and close assistant to the Hungarian prime minister, answering questions of European Pravda during the GLOBSEC conference.

Details: Balázs Orbán stated that even if Kamala Harris wins, Hungary's stance will remain unchanged.

Advertisement:

The spokesman also stated that Budapest takes a "realistic approach" when defining policy towards Ukraine, despite criticism from other European allies.

Quote: "We are realistic and believe that this is not our war. I understand that this may shock this audience, but that is how we see this war... This is the position of 80-90% of Hungarians," he said.

Balázs Orbán also stated that regardless of who wins the election in the United States, the next American government will restore cooperation with Russia in order to avoid pushing it towards China.

Advertisement:

"I believe that there will be US-Russian agreements, and we’d rather they be with Europe, and not without us," he added.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has repeatedly expressed his support for Donald Trump in the US presidential race.

Background:

  • Orbán met with Trump in July to discuss peace in Ukraine.
  • Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election, the "chance for peace" in Ukraine may improve.
  • According to media sources, the Trump administration is seriously considering a "deal with the Kremlin", which would entail refusing Ukraine and Georgia's NATO accession and territorial concessions from Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

HungaryOrban
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
Hungary
Meeting of Eurozone finance ministers in Budapest could be cancelled due to Orbán's attitude towards Russia
Hungary's government wants Ukraine to cease fire in Kursk Oblast
German President calls on Hungary to preserve unity in EU on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava rises to 52 as emergency workers find body
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: