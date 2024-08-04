Egyptian citizens fighting on Russian side in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian forces report that Russia is engaging foreign volunteers, in particular Egyptian citizens, in combat operations on the Kharkiv front.

Source: Kharkiv Tactical Group of Ukrainian forces

Quote: "The enemy has intensified aerial reconnaissance in [the town of] Vovchansk using UAVs and is moving their personnel.

The transfer of [command over] certain enemy positions from the assault units of the 4th Volunteer Assault Brigade to the units of the 153rd Tank Regiment of the 47th Tank Division in the northern part of the town has been observed.

The enemy is engaging foreign volunteers, in particular, Egyptian citizens, in combat operations."

Details: The Russians moved their personnel near the village of Hlyboke in Kharkiv Oblast and evacuated the bodies of their troops near the Russian village of Lozovaya Rudka in Belgorod Oblast.

