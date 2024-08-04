Missile attack on machine-building plant reported in occupied Luhansk – photos

The Russian "authorities" of Luhansk reported attacks on the city, and Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, reported a fire at the site of a machine-building plant where the Russian forces repair and keep military equipment.

Source: Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic [a self-proclaimed and non-recognised quasi-state formation in Luhansk Oblast – ed.]; Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: Russian media and the Luhansk occupation authorities reported explosions in the city on Sunday.

Leonid Pasechnik claimed that "12 missiles of Western production" were fired by the Ukrainian defence forces on Luhansk, "probably eight ATACMS missiles and four Storm Shadow missiles".

He claims that "the missiles hit storage points with fuel tanks and a residential area".

Meanwhile, Artem Lysohor said that the strikes caused a fire at the machine-building plant where the Russians repair and keep military equipment.

Quote from Lysohor: " As reported by the occupation media, 12 explosions were heard in the city this afternoon. There were reports of unknown to the occupiers ‘combined cotton’ [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means ‘cotton’, and this has since become a meme – ed.]. It was allowed to flower by the Russian air defence system, which only shoots down everything on TV and the Internet.

However, there are always things happening in Luhansk when it comes to reality. There is yet another fire at the machine-building plant. Usually, the invaders repair and keep military equipment there. I guess I should say that equipment used to be repaired and kept there."

More details: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS also reports that powerful explosions were heard in Donetsk and Makiivka.

"According to preliminary data, there is smoke in the centre of Makiivka," the message reads.

