Mali government announces severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine

The Republic of Mali has announced that it is severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine, citing Kyiv’s alleged support for Tuareg rebels who recently destroyed a convoy of Malian military and Russian Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) mercenaries.

Source: communiqué by Mali's Transitional Government; Suspilne

Details: The Malian authorities pointed out that a high-ranking Ukrainian official had acknowledged Ukraine's "involvement" in the killing of Malian army and Wagner PMC personnel by Tuareg rebels in late July.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Senegal summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Yurii Pyvovarov over the embassy's Facebook post, where a Ukrainian diplomat allegedly expressed support for the Tuareg rebels in Mali.

The statement said the Malian government expressed "deep surprise" at the subversive statements made by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine spokesperson Andrii Yusov, who "acknowledged Ukraine's involvement" in the attack by "armed terrorist groups" that led to the death of Malian army personnel.

The communiqué also stated that Yurii Pyvovarov, Ukrainian Ambassador to Senegal, "openly and unequivocally demonstrated his country's support for international terrorism, particularly in Mali".

The Malian government is accusing Ukraine of supporting "terrorism in Africa, particularly in Mali", violating the country's sovereignty, committing "aggression against Mali" and "violating international law, including the UN Charter". Consequently, Mali has announced the following decisions:

Immediate severance of diplomatic relations between Mali and Ukraine.

Referral to the "competent judicial authorities regarding the statements made by Andrii Yusov and Yurii Pyvovarov, which are promoting terrorism".

Implementation of necessary measures to prevent any destabilisation of Mali by African states, particularly by Ukrainian embassies located in the region.

Official notification to regional and international bodies, as well as states supporting Ukraine, that "Ukraine openly and publicly demonstrates its support for terrorism", with Mali considering Ukraine's actions as support for international terrorism.

Background:

The Malian army and its Russian allies have suffered losses from Tuareg rebels. On Saturday, Tuaregs from the CSP-PSD movement showed photos and videos of a destroyed Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) convoy.

The fighting took place in the town of Tinzaouatene, near Mali's border with Algeria, on Thursday, 25 July and Friday, 26 July. At least 20 Wagner fighters were killed and the rest were captured.

In addition to the deaths or capture of scores of Russian Wagner mercenaries in Mali’s north, a Russian mercenary propagandist and administrator from the Grey Zone Telegram channel was killed.

Tuareg rebels in Mali were photographed holding a Ukrainian flag after killing dozens of Russians from the Wagner PMC.

