All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 28 July 2024, 15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
Nikita Fedyanin. Photo: Mediazona

In addition to the deaths or captures of scores of Russians mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) in northern Mali, a mercenary propagandist and administrator of the Grey Zone Telegram channel was killed.

Source: The Insider; Mediazona

Details: On the morning of 28 July, Mali's Tuareg rebels claimed that dozens of Wagner PMC mercenaries had been killed or wounded in two days of battle near the Algerian border.

Advertisement:

Russian media agencies and propagandists have confirmed the information.

It is also known that numerous Russians have been detained.

During the fighting, the administrator of Grey Zone Tele, a Telegram channel with over 500,000 subscribers associated with Wagner mercenaries, was killed. Nikita Fedyanin, 29, was a native of Lipetsk. A photograph of what is likely his dead body has been posted on the Internet.

Advertisement:

Some media reports suggest that Anton Elizarov (Lotus), the leader of one of the Wagner battalions, was killed in action, although some dispute this information.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Wagner GroupMaliRussiamercenaries
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Wagner Group
One year on from Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny, BBC News Russian reveals where Wagner mercenaries are now
Wagnerites in Belarus train UAV operators for war in Ukraine
Some Wagner Group mercenaries possibly deployed from Belarus to Russia
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: