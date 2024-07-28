Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali

In addition to the deaths or captures of scores of Russians mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) in northern Mali, a mercenary propagandist and administrator of the Grey Zone Telegram channel was killed.

Source: The Insider; Mediazona

Details: On the morning of 28 July, Mali's Tuareg rebels claimed that dozens of Wagner PMC mercenaries had been killed or wounded in two days of battle near the Algerian border.

Advertisement:

Russian media agencies and propagandists have confirmed the information.

It is also known that numerous Russians have been detained.

During the fighting, the administrator of Grey Zone Tele, a Telegram channel with over 500,000 subscribers associated with Wagner mercenaries, was killed. Nikita Fedyanin, 29, was a native of Lipetsk. A photograph of what is likely his dead body has been posted on the Internet.

Advertisement:

Some media reports suggest that Anton Elizarov (Lotus), the leader of one of the Wagner battalions, was killed in action, although some dispute this information.

Support UP or become our patron!