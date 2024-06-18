Another country has retracted its signature from Peace Summit communiqué

The initial version of the list of countries that signed the communiqué. Photo: Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram

After Iraq and Jordan, Rwanda has retracted its signature removed from the Peace Summit joint communiqué.

Source: updated list of signatories, published on the website of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs

Details: The website noted that the list was updated on 17 June.

Rwanda is absent from the list of signatories, even though it was included in the version dated 16 June.

Meanwhile, the updated list includes the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, which was not listed as of 16 June.

The list of countries that signed the communiqué as of 17 June. Screenshot: Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs website

Background:

Earlier, Iraq and Jordan retracted their signatures, thus reducing the number of states that have signed the document to 78.

Participants in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland issued a joint communiqué on the foundations of peace in Ukraine.

The final declaration of the Global Peace Summit, held in Switzerland, was initially signed by 80 countries and four organisations.

