All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Another country has retracted its signature from Peace Summit communiqué

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOTuesday, 18 June 2024, 03:01
Another country has retracted its signature from Peace Summit communiqué
The initial version of the list of countries that signed the communiqué. Photo: Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram

After Iraq and Jordan, Rwanda has retracted its signature removed from the  Peace Summit joint communiqué.

Source: updated list of signatories, published on the website of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs

Details: The website noted that the list was updated on 17 June. 

Advertisement:

Rwanda is absent from the list of signatories, even though it was included in the version dated 16 June. 

Meanwhile, the updated list includes the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, which was not listed as of 16 June.

перелік підписантів комюніке Саміту миру станом на 17 червня, скріншот із сайту МЗС Швейцарії
The list of countries that signed the communiqué as of 17 June.
Screenshot: Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs website

Background

Advertisement:
  • Earlier, Iraq and Jordan retracted their signatures, thus reducing the number of states that have signed the document to 78.
  • Participants in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland issued a joint communiqué on the foundations of peace in Ukraine.
  • The final declaration of the Global Peace Summit, held in Switzerland, was initially signed by 80 countries and four organisations.  

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: AfricaSwitzerland
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Africa
Zelenskyy and Kenyan president discuss establishing Ukrainian grain hubs in African ports
Russians recruit African citizens to war in Ukraine due to lack of prisoners – UK Defence Intelligence
Russia sends African students to fight in Kharkiv Oblast – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
18:53
US assumes that Russia will help North Korea with nuclear and long-range weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: