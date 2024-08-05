All Sections
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 5 August 2024, 19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has checked the situation on each Ukrainian front on the line of contact.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's evening address on 5 August

Quote: "There was a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi; he is currently on the frontline, in the combat brigades, on the ground, and he is determining the specific needs of our brigades and assessing the situation on each [front].

It is very important that commanders of all levels – including the highest – have direct contact with the front, and be there with the warriors who are performing the most difficult tasks. Much has already been done in this regard, and I am grateful to every commander who is truly there with their soldiers."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that Defence Minister Rustem Umierov had reported on aid packages for Ukraine. Zelenskyy reports that the new aid packages could strengthen Ukraine's position in the autumn.

The president also said that Ukraine has received US$3.9 billion from the United States.

Quote: "In addition, we discussed some important practical details today regarding the use of Russian assets frozen by our partners. There is a G7 decision on US$50 billion for Ukraine from the use of Russian assets, and we are now working with our partners in Europe and America on concrete implementation. We have coordinated our position today on how to approach the actual receipt of funds. This is something that is critical for Ukraine and can strengthen us in this particular fall and winter season."

