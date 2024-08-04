Zelenskyy hopes Ukraine's partners will extend training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s

Zelenskyy presented the F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine on 4 August. Photo: the Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that Ukraine’s partner states will extend the platform within which Ukrainian pilots and engineers are training on the F-16 Western fighter jets.

Source: Zelenskyy in a comment to journalist on the Ukrainian Air Force Day, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The positive thing is that we are waiting for additional F-16 [deliveries], and that many of our guys are training on them. These are different training formats, different stages.

I believe that the partners will find a way to extend it, that is the training platform and the training of our pilots. And not only pilots but engineers as well. It is very important to us."

Details: Zelenskyy also stated that the supplies of modern Western aircraft and air defence systems by the partners are gradually strengthening the Ukrainian air shield against Russian attacks, making it one of the strongest ones in Europe.

"In almost two and a half years of this war our Air Force has carried out 22,000 combat flights, and we are increasing the strength of our aircraft. Ukraine now owns advanced efficient air defence systems as well. It is still not enough to fully protect the Ukrainian sky from Russian missiles and drones, but today Ukraine’s air shield is one of the strongest in Europe," Zelenskyy said.

For reference: Over the last year Ukrainian pilots and technical teams have been training on F-16 fighters in the US, the UK, Denmark and the Netherlands. Moreover, the centre for training pilots from NATO countries opened in Romania which stressed its readiness to accept Ukrainian pilots as well.

Background: On 4 August Zelenskyy confirmed the delivery of a batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

