Zelenskyy wants coalition of NATO countries to shoot down missiles over Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy directed diplomats to explore the idea of forming a coalition of neighbour states to help shoot down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory within the framework of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

Quote: "We must investigate the technological feasibility of using combat aircraft from neighbouring countries to defend Ukraine against [Russian – ed.] missiles aimed at our neighbours. First and foremost, consider the Alliance's member countries."

Details: In Zelenskyy’s opinion, this decision is "probably difficult for partners, because they are always afraid of excessive escalation".

"But we are working on it, and we shall continue working. I believe we have a good Ukraine-NATO Council. I assigned the proper responsibility to our diplomats to engage with NATO so that there was such a meeting and that the date when we may discuss this particular subject was worked out," Zelsnkyy said.

Quote: "I'd want to use this instrument so that NATO countries can discuss the idea of forming a small coalition of neighbouring countries to shoot down enemy missiles [over Ukraine – ed.].

We definitely lack such a coalition now since it is a huge responsibility for one neighbouring country to accept responsibility and assist us in shooting down missiles. However, I believe that this was necessary. And was necessary for some time."

After signing a security agreement with Ukraine on 8 July, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland would open up a discussion with NATO allies about the possible downing of Russian missiles and drones over the territory of Ukraine. Tusk stated that Poland is open to such an initiative but, he said, it would require NATO's involvement and approval.

On 10 July, Polish National Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland would not shoot down Russian missiles heading through Ukraine in its direction unless a decision is made at NATO level.

On 14 July, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made it clear that he is opposed to the idea of Poland using its air defence systems to shoot down Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine.

