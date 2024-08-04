All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy wants coalition of NATO countries to shoot down missiles over Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 August 2024, 17:25
Zelenskyy wants coalition of NATO countries to shoot down missiles over Ukraine
Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on 4 August. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy directed diplomats to explore the idea of forming a coalition of neighbour states to help shoot down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory within the framework of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

Source: Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on the Day of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We must investigate the technological feasibility of using combat aircraft from neighbouring countries to defend Ukraine against [Russian – ed.] missiles aimed at our neighbours. First and foremost, consider the Alliance's member countries."

Advertisement:

Details: In Zelenskyy’s opinion, this decision is "probably difficult for partners, because they are always afraid of excessive escalation".

"But we are working on it, and we shall continue working. I believe we have a good Ukraine-NATO Council. I assigned the proper responsibility to our diplomats to engage with NATO so that there was such a meeting and that the date when we may discuss this particular subject was worked out," Zelsnkyy said.

Quote: "I'd want to use this instrument so that NATO countries can discuss the idea of forming a small coalition of neighbouring countries to shoot down enemy missiles [over Ukraine – ed.].

Advertisement:

We definitely lack such a coalition now since it is a huge responsibility for one neighbouring country to accept responsibility and assist us in shooting down missiles. However, I believe that this was necessary. And was necessary for some time."

Background:

  • After signing a security agreement with Ukraine on 8 July, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland would open up a discussion with NATO allies about the possible downing of Russian missiles and drones over the territory of Ukraine. Tusk stated that Poland is open to such an initiative but, he said, it would require NATO's involvement and approval.
  • On 10 July, Polish National Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland would not shoot down Russian missiles heading through Ukraine in its direction unless a decision is made at NATO level.
  • On 14 July, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made it clear that he is opposed to the idea of Poland using its air defence systems to shoot down Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyNATOmissile strikeair defence
Advertisement:

Ukrainian intelligence soldiers land on Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit – video

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

German defence committee on Ukraine's use of German weapons in Russia's Kursk Oblast

The battle for the white hills. What's really happening in Bilohorivka, which hardly ever makes the news

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy hopes Ukraine's partners will extend training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s
Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine receiving first F-16 jets – video
Ukraine's Air Force has destroyed over 8,000 targets since full-scale war started – Ukrainian Air Force commander – video
RECENT NEWS
19:12
Lithuania to send Ukraine new aid package containing air defence systems and armoured personnel carriers – photo
18:55
Russians experience problems with Signal messenger app: Russian media report blocking
18:54
Ukrainian intelligence soldiers land on Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit – video
18:44
Dutch defence minister comments on Russian attack on shopping centre in Ukraine's Kostiantynivka
18:36
US imposes new sanctions on Belarusian regime on anniversary of rigged elections in Belarus
18:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff on defence on fronts from which Russia launched attacks – video
17:40
Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: death toll rises to 14, 43 more civilians injured
17:32
Saxony's minister-president criticised in Germany due to his call to cut military assistance to Ukraine
17:31
About 20,000 people need to be evacuated from Sumy Oblast – Ukraine's National Police – photos
17:23
Russia plans to block WhatsApp
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: