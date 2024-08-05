Botswana joins Peace Summit communique

The Republic of Botswana has signed the Joint Communique of the Peace Summit.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine highly valued friendly relations between countries and thanked Botswana for its contribution into "maintaining global security and stability".

Advertisement:

Quote: "With its actions, Botswana demonstrates a clear dedication to the international law, goals and principles of the UN Statute, as well as the support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and its efforts to restore the just peace".

Background:

On 16 June, participants of the Global Peace Summit held in Switzerland published a joint communique regarding the foundations of peace.

At first l, the final document was supported by 80 countries and four organisations, then three countries revoked their signatures, but the states of Antigua and Barbuda, Zambia, the Organization of American States and Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople joined the Communique.

Support UP or become our patron!