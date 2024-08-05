All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Botswana joins Peace Summit communique

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 5 August 2024, 16:08
Botswana joins Peace Summit communique
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Republic of Botswana has signed the Joint Communique of the Peace Summit.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine highly valued friendly relations between countries and thanked Botswana for its contribution into "maintaining global security and stability".

Advertisement:

Quote: "With its actions, Botswana demonstrates a clear dedication to the international law, goals and principles of the UN Statute, as well as the support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and its efforts to restore the just peace".

Background:

  • On 16 June, participants of the Global Peace Summit held in Switzerland published a joint communique regarding the foundations of peace.
  • At first l, the final document was supported by 80 countries and four organisations, then three countries revoked their signatures, but the states of Antigua and Barbuda, Zambia, the Organization of American States and Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople joined the Communique.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyy
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy hopes Ukraine's partners will extend training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s
Zelenskyy wants coalition of NATO countries to shoot down missiles over Ukraine
Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine receiving first F-16 jets – video
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: