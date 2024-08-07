State of emergency declared in Russia's Kursk Oblast

A state of emergency has been declared on the second day of the breakthrough on the border in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Source: Alexei Smirnov, acting governor of Kursk Oblast

Details: Smirnov notes that "a complicated operational situation in the border areas" remains in the oblast.

A state of emergency has been declared in the territory of the entire oblast for "response to the consequences of the infiltration of enemy forces into the territory of the region".

On the morning of 6 August, Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast.

Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".

Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.

The United States said it wants to contact Kyiv to clarify information about events in the Kursk Oblast.

