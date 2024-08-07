All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US will request Ukraine to clarify developments in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 7 August 2024, 18:49
US will request Ukraine to clarify developments in Russia's Kursk Oblast
John Kirby. Photo: Getty Images

American officials are planning to contact their Ukrainian counterparts regarding the events in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Source: John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, at a briefing on 7 August, cited by Bloomberg and European Pravda

Details: Kirby states the US officials will be "reaching out to our Ukrainian counterparts to get a little better understanding" of the situation in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Advertisement:

He added that the US has not changed its policy of authorising Ukraine to use American-supplied weapons "to target imminent threats just across the border".

On Tuesday, 6 August, the Russians reported about Ukraine’s attempts to infiltrate into the territory of Kursk Oblast.

Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces are in a border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAUkraineRussiawar
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
USA
Governor Tim Walz is Ukraine's reliable friend – Ukraine's Ambassador to US
Decision to down missiles over Ukraine should be taken by all NATO members – US State Department spokesman
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Explosions heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: