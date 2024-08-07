US will request Ukraine to clarify developments in Russia's Kursk Oblast

American officials are planning to contact their Ukrainian counterparts regarding the events in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Source: John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, at a briefing on 7 August, cited by Bloomberg and European Pravda

Details: Kirby states the US officials will be "reaching out to our Ukrainian counterparts to get a little better understanding" of the situation in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

He added that the US has not changed its policy of authorising Ukraine to use American-supplied weapons "to target imminent threats just across the border".

On Tuesday, 6 August, the Russians reported about Ukraine’s attempts to infiltrate into the territory of Kursk Oblast.

Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces are in a border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".

The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.

